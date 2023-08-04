FACT CHECK: Has Donald Trump Spent Over $40 Million On His Legal Defense?

A post shared on social media purports that former President Donald Trump’s PAC Save America has already spent tens of millions on legal fees for Trump.

Today is Monday, July 31. Ron DeSantis is on a roll. He spent time in New Hampshire yesterday. He will be interviewed by Bret Baier today. Today, Trump’s Save America PAC will officially announce that they have spent more than $40.2 million in legal fees, more money than on… pic.twitter.com/NT8cumgjxF — Gene Church (@GeneChurch1776) July 31, 2023

Verdict: Unsubstantiated

While the PAC has spent an exorbant amount of resources on legal expenses, the FEC filing states that the number is around $20 million. Sources told media outlets the PAC spent closer to $40 million.

Fact Check:

Trump has been charged on four counts related to allegations that he attempted to subvert the 2020 election which were brought to Federal district court in Washington D.C. by special counsel Jack Smith, according to The New York Times. The former president pled not guilty to all charges before a magistrate judge in a U.S. District Court, CBS News reported.

The Twitter post purports Save America PAC, which is owned by Trump, is spending over $40 million on legal fees. The post shares this information in text, citing the New York Times, and shares an image of the poster in a “DeSantis for President” hat.

“Today is Monday, July 31,” the post reads in part. “Ron DeSantis is on a roll. He spent time in New Hampshire yesterday. He will be interviewed by Bret Baier today. Today, Trump’s Save America PAC will officially announce that they have spent more than $40.2 million in legal fees, more money than on anything else, and more than was collected in the entire second quarter of 2023.”

There are several credible news reports, including BBC and The Washington Post, that suggest that the Save America PAC has spent $40 million for Trump’s legal battles. Check Your Fact was also able to locate a New York Times article which covers the $60 million the user claims the PAC asked to be refunded. This article was most likely the one cited in the tweet.

The Federal Elections Commission responded to Check Your Fact’s request for information on Save America’s finances regarding Trump’s legal battles by providing filings dating up to June 30 indicating that Save America PAC spent $20 million in legal fees for Trump. The FEC declined to comment on reports that the PAC spent $40 million.

CBS News reports that a source close to the Trump Campaign confirmed anonymously that Save America has spent closer to $40 million. The New York Times reported the PAC raised $105 Million last year and now has just $4 million on hand. (RELATED: Did RFK Jr. Meet With Then-President Trump To Lead A Vaccine Safety Commission?)

Check Your Fact contacted the Trump campaign and Save America for further comment on the legal spending for Trump’s defense.