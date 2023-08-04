FACT CHECK: No, Pope Francis Did Not Say Alcoholics Should Be Euthanized To ‘Fight Climate Change’

A post shared on Facebook purports Pope Francis said alcoholics, autistic and disabled people should be euthanized to “fight climate change.”



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a July 28 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” There is no evidence Pope Francis made the purported remark.

Fact Check:

Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday to celebrate World Youth Day 2023, according to The New York Times. Upon his arrival in Portugal, the pontiff met with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and other civil authorities, the Catholic News Agency reported.

“Pope Francis Says Alcoholics, Autistic And Disabled People Should Be Euthanized To ‘Fight Climate Change,'” the Facebook post purports.

The claim is false and stems from a July 28 article published by the website “The People’s Voice.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did Biden Mistake The Pope For An African American Baseball Player?)

The article claims Pope Francis made the comments in support of a World Economic Forum (WEF) campaign to euthanize people with alcoholism, autism, and other minor illnesses and disabilities. The article also claims the pontiff’s purported comments have allegedly “caused a storm in the Vatican.”

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Pope Francis made the purported remark. Likewise, the remark is neither referenced on the pontiff’s verified X account nor on the Holy See’s website. In addition, “Vatican News,” a website that covers the pontiff, has not publicly referenced the claim.

Furthermore, a search of the WEF’s website does not generate any results for the purported campaign to euthanize people with alcoholism, autism, and other disabilities.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Holy See for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.