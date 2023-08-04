FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Footage Of UFOs?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of 3 UFOs in New Mexico.

An eyewitness captured what appears to be 3 UFOs in New Mexico. #DramaAlert Do you believe the footage? 👽🤔 pic.twitter.com/7zRzsWhSXY — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 1, 2023

Verdict: False

This video is digitally fabricated. It stems from an open-world “digital battlefield game.”

Fact Check:

The House Oversight subcommittee heard testimony recently from witnesses that claim the government possesses the material of “nonhuman” biological matter, NBC News reported. David Grusch, a former U.S. intelligence official, told the committee that he is “absolutely” certain that the government has unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) in their possession, according to the outlet.

The Twitter post purports footage of three UFOs was captured in New Mexico. The video shows 3 saucer-like objects flying over sand dunes and a water tower.

The caption reads, “An eyewitness captured what appears to be 3 UFOs in New Mexico. #DramaAlert Do you believe the footage?”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that this video is authentic. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search that led to a TikTok video post recently that shows the video. The video is titled, “BREAKING: Three UFO’s are intercepted by USAF F-22 Raptors over the central Nevada desert.” The description gives a disclaimer that reads, “Filmed with Digital Combat Simulator.”

The Digital Combat Simulator World is a military craft simulator. Their description says, “offer the most authentic and realistic simulation of military aircraft, tanks, ground vehicles and ships possible.” (RELATED: Did RFK Jr. Meet With Then-President Trump To Lead A Vaccine Safety Commission?)

Similar claims have been made using other simulation technology or video games. Check Your Fact found footage claiming to show NATO helicopters being shot down in Ukraine was actually footage of video game ARMA 3.