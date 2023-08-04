FACT CHECK: Video Falsely Claims Van Conducted ‘Queer Testing’ On Children Without Parental Approval

A video shared on Facebook purports to show a van conducting “queer testing” on children without parental approval.

Verdict: False

The video shows a van conducting COVID-19 testing, not “queer testing.” A keyword search of the label “labq” that appears on the van generates the website for LabQ Medical Diagnostics, a company that uses mobile vans for COVID-19 testing.

Fact Check:

A video on Facebook appears to show a line of children standing outside the van in the video. A label on the bottom right corner of the video indicates it originates from TikTok.

“Queer testing kids without parental approval Testing involves clothing removal,” text overlay on the video purports.

Likewise, another iteration of the video shared on TikTok includes a text overlay alleging a school in New Jersey purportedly tested children for COVID-19 without parental consent. The video was posted by the account @libsexposed back in April 2022.

Check Your Fact reviewed the video and found no evidence to suggest the children were subjected to “queer testing.” In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim.

Furthermore, there is no reference to “queer testing” on LabQ’s website or its social media accounts. (RELATED: Have Doctors In The Netherlands Been Ordered To Euthanize Citizens With Autism And Other Disabilities?)

Although there is no evidence LabQ provides “queer testing,” two X posts published in April 2022 show photos of the company’s mobile van parked on the street next to a sign that reads, “COVID-19 TESTING AT NO COST TO YOU RESULTS IN 24 HOURS.” Both posts indicate one person was being tested at the time.

Check Your Fact has contacted LabQ for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.