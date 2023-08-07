FACT CHECK: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Make Merrick Garland Cry During A Hearing?

A post shared on social media purports that Marjorie Taylor Greene made Marrick Garland cry during a hearing.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. There is no evidence showing this incident.

Fact Check:

Greene has recently called for the defunding of special counsel Jack Smith after Smith indicted Trump a third time on Tuesday on charges related to his actions following the 2020 presidential election, The Hill reported. Greene claimed she will continue to support Trump even if he is in jail and that his sentence is a “communist attack.”

The Facebook post purports Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made Attorney General Merrick Garland cry during a congressional hearing. The thumbnail features an image of Green on the left with a stern expression and Garland on the right with a concerned expression.

The caption reads, “Garland CRIES LIKE KID After Taylor Greene Calls Out STUPID ‘Trump’s Arraignment’… Gets Ovation.”

This claim is inaccurate. The 11-minute video does not show Garland at all. much less crying during a hearing. The video stems from a Congressional hearing held by Greene and Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on Jan. 6. The hearing featured people who were present at the Capitol and family members of individuals who were arrested for their role in the riot.

There is no credible news report that suggest this encounter occurred in public or privately. (RELATED: Did RFK Jr. Meet With Then-President Trump To Lead A Vaccine Safety Commission?)

Greene has attacked Garland in the past. She called for his impeachment several times. In May the congresswoman filed article of impeachment against Garland on the basis that he politized the Department of Justice and “persecuted Americans who engaged in legitimate political protest.”

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact has recently debunked a claim that Ukrainian forces seized a train filled with fighter jets.