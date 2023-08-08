FACT CHECK: No, Ukrainian Troops Did Not Seize All Of Russia’s Ammunition

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukrainian troops, disguised as Wagner mercenaries, seized all of Russia’s ammunition.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim.

Fact Check:

Poland and Lithuania warned against Wagner Group “provocations” from Belarus after helicopters with the Belarusian flag crossed into Polish airspace, according to The New York Times. Some Wagner troops moved to Belarus after conducting a short-lived, violent mutiny in June, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video claims that Ukrainian troops disguised as Wagner seized all of Russia’s ammunition. The video’s caption reads, “Coup Triggered Again: Ukrainian Soldiers Disguised as Wagner Seize All Russian Ammunition!”

The claim, though, lacks evidence. If Ukrainian troops disguised as Wagner troops had seized all of Russia’s ammunition, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not confirmed any such operation in its daily reports.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a non-partisan think tank that publishes daily assessments of the Russian-Ukrainian war, has not reported that such an operation took place. In its August 3 update, the ISW noted that Wagner was likely expanding its presence in Belarus. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dancing With A Rocket Launcher?)

“The Wagner Group may be expanding its footprint in Belarus. A prominent Wagner-linked source reported on August 3 that the Wagner Group raised a new Wagner flag at an unspecified Belarusian military location – possibly an existing base or training ground.[71] Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on August 3 that Polish and Lithuanian officials assess that there are about 4,000 Wagner fighters in Belarus as of August 3,” the report states.