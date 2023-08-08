FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Ukrainian Drone In Moscow

A video shared on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, claims to show a Ukrainian drone in Moscow, Russia.

Moscow. Panic as a drone appears in the sky #Ukraine. 3rd August 2023 pic.twitter.com/H7ffqn7e9H — 🇺🇦Day 527🔥Odesa🔥Kyiv🔥Kherson🔥 Moscow🔥Poland (@UkraineDiary) August 3, 2023

Verdict: False

The video was geolocated to Rostov-on-Don, which is several hundred miles away from Moscow. The video is also from at least June 2023.

Moscow was hit by drones in early August, according to BBC News. Russia said Ukraine was behind the drone attacks, which Ukraine did not comment on, though warned that the war could move to Russian territory, the outlet reported.

The video claims to show a crowd of people panicking as a Ukrainian drone is spotted in the sky. The video’s caption reads, “Moscow. Panic as a drone appears in the sky #Ukraine. 3rd August 2023.”

This claim, however, is false. Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from June 2023, not August 2023. It was posted to TikTok by a user. (RELATED: No, Ukraine Did Not Seize A Train Filled With Fighter Jets)

Text in the video identifies Rostov-on-Don as the city where the drone was filmed, not Moscow. Rostov-on-Don is hundreds of miles away from Moscow, according to Google Maps. The video was geolocated to Rostov-on-Don by GeoConfirmed, an account that geolocates videos and images taken during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

