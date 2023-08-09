FACT CHECK: No, Ukraine Did Not Seize Russia’s Last Remaining Ammunition On A Train

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine seized a train filled with Russia’s last remaining ammunition.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video, viewed more than 21,000 times, claims Ukraine captured a train carrying Russia’s last ammunition. The video’s caption reads, “No Ammunition Left! Ukraine Captured the Train Carrying Last Russian Ammunition!”

There is no evidence that the Russian military lost its last remaining ammunition on a train. If the Russian military had lost a train with its last ammunition onboard, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for Russia, saying it has no ammunition left. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dancing With A Rocket Launcher?)

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a non-partisan think tank that publishes campaign assessments of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has not reported that Russia lost an ammunition train, though it has reported Russia has suffered some ammunition shortages. For example, in its August 1 campaign assessment, ISW stated, “UK MoD also reported that Russian commanders in southern Ukraine largely struggle with artillery ammunition shortages, a lack of reserves, and challenges with securing the flanks of defending units.”

While Ukraine has targeted Russian logistics with long-range munitions, there is no evidence Russia has lost all of its ammunition. The Kyiv Independent, for instance, reported that Ukrainian troops said that they “always seem to have an endless supply of men, ammunition, and equipment” near Kreminna.

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked a similar claim that Russia had lost all of its ammunition in July 2023.