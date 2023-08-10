FACT CHECK: Does London Emission Zone Tax Target Particular Religions?

A post shared on social media purports that London Mayor Sadiq Khan has claimed that travel to minority religions will have an exception to the emission zone tax.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. There is no evidence that this statement was made.

Fact Check:

The ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) was introduced in London in 2019 by Boris Johnson and later expanded by Khan to lower air pollution in the city, according to The Guardian. After a social media trend urged users to commit crimes in Oxford, Khan has suggested citizens avoid the area due to the “nonsense,” the Independent reported.

The Facebook post purports travel to certain religious places will be exempt from emissions tax. The post purportedly shows a screenshot of a newspaper reporting that the Mayor has made this decision.

The alleged quote reads, “In cases where it absolutely necessary to travel such as medical emergency or prayer for the minority religions and other mitigation circumstances the ULEZ rule will be relaxed for the first 6 months.

The caption reads, “What this actually means is Muslims are going to be exempt in other words, they will just have to register their cars as regular use as mosque visitors. So once again it’ll be the Brits who pay and they get a free pass.”

There is no credible news report that suggests that this news clipping is authentic. This article appears to be fabricated; there is no outlet name, date and the font used is inconsistent. Furthermore, Check Your Fact found no record of the Mayor making any such statement.

The Transport of London website lists the full discounts and exemptions for this ULEZ. It reads, “For example, for educational, religious, social welfare reasons, or other activities that benefit the community.” Religious reasons are listed but there is no preference made for any particular religion. (RELATED: Did RFK Jr. Meet With Then-President Trump To Lead A Vaccine Safety Commission?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Khan's office and will update this piece if provided with a response.

