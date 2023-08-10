FACT CHECK: Did A Phillies Pitcher Throw A No-Hitter While Wearing White Vans?

A post shared on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, claims Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen threw a non-hitter while wearing white Vans.

Michael Lorenzen casually tosses a no hitter in white Vans pic.twitter.com/36CMLE5I7S — J (@jberrrrr) August 10, 2023

Verdict: True

Lorenzen wore white Vans during the game. The Vans will be placed in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Fact Check:

Lorenzen threw a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals, the 14th in the team’s history, according to The Associated Press. The 31-year-old pitcher notched five strikeouts while walking four batters in the game, the outlet reported.

Since his no-hitter, social media users have been sharing claims that he threw the no-hitter while wearing white Vans. One iteration of the claim received thousands of likes on X.

This claim is true. Lorenzen wore white Vans when he threw the no-hitter, according to MLB.com. Lorenzen is known for wearing Vans and wore a pair with custom blue and orange stripes while he was with the Detroit Tigers, the website noted.

“I’ve got to get a new pair for sure. I mean, those are my only pair. We need to make another pair as soon as possible,” Lorenzen said after the game. (RELATED: Did Ichiro Suzuki Say, ‘Chicks Who Dig Home Runs Aren’t The Ones Who Appeal To Me?)

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum tweeted that the shoes were heading to Cooperstown. It will be the first pair of Vans in the Hall of Fame, according to MLB.com.

History in Philly! Tonight, Michael Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter in his first home start since being traded to the @Phillies and the @Vans spikes he wore are now headed to Cooperstown. pic.twitter.com/4pfHQiy6s7 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) August 10, 2023

“History in Philly! Tonight, Michael Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter in his first home start since being traded to the @Phillies and the @Vans spikes he wore are now headed to Cooperstown,” the organization tweeted.

Video and images also show the Vans logo on the back of his white shoes. For example, this image from Getty Images shows the logo visible on the back of one of the shoes.

