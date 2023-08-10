FACT CHECK: No, Ukraine Did Not Ask Canada To Send 30,000 Military Age Men To Fight Russia

An image shared on Facebook claims Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleskii Reznikov asked Canada to send 30,000 military-age men to help fight Russia.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry denied it had made such a request.

Fact Check:

Canada joined Britain in placing new sanctions on Iran over the country supplying arms to Russia in their war against Ukraine, according to Iran International. The move comes after Canada joined other countries in taking the country to court over the 2020 downing of a passenger jet from Ukraine, The Associated Press reported in July 2023.

Social media users have been sharing an image claiming that Ukraine’s Defense Minister asked Canada to send 30,000 men of military age to Ukraine.

“Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov: A huge number of ethnic Ukrainians live in Canada, it’s one of the largest national communities,” reads the Facebook post. “Now, when the historical homeland needs them, they must be here. They are Canadian citizens, but above all Ukrainians. We will ask the Canadian government to send 30,000 men of military age to us.”

However, there is no evidence for this claim. If Ukraine had asked Canada to send 30,000 men to help fight the Russian invasion of Ukraine, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. There is nothing related to this alleged request on Ukraine’s Embassy to Canada’s website or the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s website.

“Canada has not received such a request from Ukraine,” a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said. “Canada is seized by the challenge disinformation poses to democracies around the world, including at home in Canada. We are committed to promoting the integrity of the global information space.” (RELATED: Pentagon Claims Last Time U.S. Used Cluster Munitions Was In 2003)

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian embassy in Canada said the claim was false.

“Ukraine never asked Canadian Government for participation of Canadian residents to fight against russian troops in our country,” the spokesperosn said. “We believe spreading such misinformation is another attempt of russian regime to seed mistrust and to challenge strong support of people of Canada.”

An aide to the Ukrainian defense minister denied the claim in a comment to Reuters. Check Your Fact previously debunked a Twitter video purporting Zelenskyy said he did not know who blew up the Kerch Bridge.

Check Your Fact reached out the Ukrainian Defense Ministry for comment and will update this piece if a response is received.