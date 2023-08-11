FACT CHECK: Did Anne Hathaway Tell Jon Stewart A Dirty Joke On-Air?

A post shared on social media purports actress Anne Hathaway told a dirty joke on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Verdict: False

The video is a deepfake.

Fact Check:

The TikTok post shows footage of a real appearance Hathaway had on the Daily Show in 2015 with Stewart as the host. The video appears to show Hathaway telling the host a raunchy joke that causes the two to laugh.

Hathaway says, “What is 6.9? A good thing ruined by a period.”

The video is edited. There is no credible news report that suggests this statement was made by Hathaway. The video had been deceptively edited to appear that Hathaway said this. The full video found on the Comedy Central website shows that two started laughing after Hathaway gives a summary of the premise of her new movie which ends abruptly with “and he gets hit by a car and is in a coma.”

A deepfake is video edited that uses A.I software to manipulate the subjects face and lips to make them appear to say something else. Furthermore, audio simulations can mimic the subject’s voice to a somewhat convincing degree.

The Guardian released a guide to help viewers to spot a deepfake. One tip offered is that the lip synching is often not perfect. This video upon close examination does show the lip movement to be off. (RELATED: Did RFK Jr. Meet With Then-President Trump To Lead A Vaccine Safety Commission?)

