FACT CHECK: Post Claims To Show French Villa Bought By Ukraine Defense Minister

A video shared on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, claims to show a French villa that was bought by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleskii Reznikov for his daughter.

Ukraine Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov just purchased this 7 million euro mansion in Cannes, France for his daughter’s wedding present… Oleksii Reznikov is said to have a net worth of 1 million… just in case you wondered where all the money was going pic.twitter.com/VQVTF86iCf — Pelham (@Resist_05) July 18, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Reznikov bought this house.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing claims that Reznikov purchased a seven million euro mansion in France for his daughter. These posts also claim that Reznikov is worth one million.

“Ukraine Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov just purchased this 7 million euro mansion in Cannes, France for his daughter’s wedding present…Oleksii Reznikov is said to have a net worth of 1 million… just in case you wondered where all the money was going,” the tweet reads.

However, there is no evidence for these claims. Check Your Fact found that the villa is still listed as for sale. The property is advertised as 11.75 million euros, not 7 million as claimed in the tweet. The house is being sold by the Micahel Zingraf real estate agency. A representative of the company told AFP Fact Check that the property has not been sold. (RELATED: No, Ukraine Did Not Seize A Train Filled With Fighter Jets)

“On behalf of the Michael Zingraf real estate agency, as the sole agent handling the sale of this property, I can confirm that the property has not yet been sold to anyone. I can also confirm that it is still available for the price advertised on our website,” the representative said.

Reznikov has one daughter, according to Ukrainian outlet Channel 24. A Facebook post from Reznikov showed that his daughter’s wedding was in 2013, not recently as the tweet implies. Check Your Fact could not find any evidence that Reznikov recently purchased property in France for his daughter.

This claim was debunked by AFP Fact Check and Logically Facts.