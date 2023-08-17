FACT CHECK: No, Belarus Did Not Expel Russian Citizens

A video shared on Facebook claims Belarus expelled Russian citizens.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim.

Fact Check:

Poland has sent thousands of troops to its border with Belarus, according to The Associated Press. Poland has increased its defense budget in the past year, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko issued an expulsion of Russian citizens in the country. The Facebook video’s caption reads, “Shock! Lukashenko ordered the expulsion of all Russian citizens from Belarus. The coup begins!”

There is, however, no evidence for this claim. If Belarus had expelled Russian citizens, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not confirmed on its website that Russian citizens were expelled from the country. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dancing With A Rocket Launcher?)

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a non-partisan think tank that tracks the Russian-Ukrainian war, has not published any reporting that Belarus has expelled Russian citizens. In its August 14 report, the ISW reported that Wagner Group leader Yevengy Prigozhin met with Lukashenko.

The ISW report reads:

“A Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel claimed on August 14 that Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on an unspecified date in the past week, but ISW cannot confirm this claim.[71] The channel noted that the topic of the meeting is unclear. If true, a Prigozhin-Lukashenko meeting would likely indicate that Prigozhin is still in Belarus. The Ukrainian Resistance Center reported that Belarusian forces are increasing their electronic warfare (EW) capabilities on the Ukrainian-Belarusian international border.[72] The Resistance Center reported, citing Belarusian partisans, that Russian experts arrived in Belarus to train Belarusian forces to repel drone attacks.”

Check Your Fact previously fact-checked a video claiming that 68 Leopard tanks were destroyed.