FACT CHECK: No, Ex-ABC Journalist With Guilty Plea Did Not Debunk ‘Pizzagate’

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a New York Post headline that claims the journalist that debunked ‘Pizzagate’ plead guilty in child porn case.

ABC Journalist James Gordon Meek who “Debunked” Pizza Gate is arrested with child porn containing infants being raped…. Pizza Gate is so so real !… #WeWantAnswers #ABC #PizzaGate #SaveTheChildren https://t.co/YE3hNeMeMU pic.twitter.com/fogPYixqOr — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) August 9, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The New York Post did report on the journalist’s guilty plea, just with a different headline and the journalist did not debunk ‘Pizzagate.’

Fact Check:

The Twitter post purports James Gordon Meek, the ex-ABC journalist allegedly credited with debunking ‘Pizzagate,’ pled guilty to child porn charges. The post shows an alleged screenshot of a New York Post article covering the claim.

The headline reads, “Award Winning ABC Journalist who ‘Debunked’ Pizzagate, Pleads Guilty in Horrific Child Porn Case.”

The claim is false. The New York Post did report on this journalist’s court case and his guilty plea, however, this headline is not accurate. The actual headline reads, “Ex-ABC News reporter James Gordon Meek facing minimum 5 years in child porn case following guilty plea.”

Furthermore, Check Your Fact found no reporting from Meek that debunked the Pizzagate conspiracy theory. Meek only mentioned the conspiracy in a piece on Russian Propaganda. (RELATED: Did Illinois Pass A Bill Allowing Illegal Immigrants To Apply For The Police Force?)

