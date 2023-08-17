FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Nigerian Soldiers In Niger In 2023

A video shared on Facebook purports to show Nigerian soldiers fighting individuals in Niger following the country’s recent coup.

Verdict: False

The video, which has been published on The Associated Press’ YouTube channel, shows the Nigerian-led Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) fighting in Goderich following a coup in Sierra Leone in 1998.

Fact Check:

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for a deployment to “restore constitutional order” to Niger following a recent coup in the country, according to CNN. Prior to ECOWAS’ announcement, Niger’s junta allegedly threatened to kill President Mohamed Bazoum if any intervention occurred, The Associated Press reported.

“Nigerian army in Niger fighting the Nigerien army coup plotters while Non state actors are terrorizing our country,” the Facebook video’s caption purports.

The claim is false, however. The video, which has been published on The Associated Press’ YouTube channel, shows the Nigerian-led ECOMOG fighting in Goderich following a coup in Sierra Leone in 1998.

“Here, six motorised units of the Nigerian-led intervention force ECOMOG help the force consolidate its grip on Sierra Leone after the weekend victory over rebel forces. This is Goderich, a traditionally rebel area on the west of the capital, Freetown. Rebel forces loyal to the overthrown junta are still fighting ECOMOG here and in some other areas,” the YouTube video’s caption reads in part.

Likewise, the video has not been included in any recent credible news reports about the coup in Niger. In addition, ECOWAS has neither referenced the video via its website nor its social media accounts.

Along with the United Nations (UN) and Western countries, ECOWAS has been pressuring the coup leaders in Niger to “stand down,” according to Al Jazeera. (RELATED: Viral Video Falsely Claims To Show An Attack On The French Embassy In Niger)

Furthermore, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF) has not publicly commented on the video. The MJTF is a multinational military organization comprised of Chad, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Niger, according to its bio on its X account.

Check Your Fact has contacted The Associated Press and ECOWAS for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.