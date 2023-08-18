FACT CHECK: Post Misrepresents Half-Naked Mexican Lawmaker

A post shared on Instagram claims Mexican congressman Antonio García Conejo removed all his clothes during a debate in protest of the purpoted neglect of citizx

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Influencing the Culture: Content Creator and Promoter (@chicanopost)

Verdict: Misleading

The photo shown in the post is genuine, but there is no evidence Conejo made this statement.

Fact Check:

A storm located about 300 miles off the coast of Mexico has been upgraded to a hurricane and is headed towards the Mexican state of Baja California, according to The Guardian. Hurricane Hilary is currently Category 2 and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of southern California after striking Mexico, according to CBS News.

An Instagram post claims Conejo made a comment about homeless people in Mexico after removing his clothing. The post shares a photo of the politician in front of a podium with nothing but underwear and jewelry on.

“In Mexico, a Congressman removes all his clothes during Congressional debate… ‘You are ashamed to see me naked, but you are not ashamed to see your people in the streets naked, barefooted, desparate (sic), jobless and hungry after you have stolen all their money and wealth’………he told the Parliament,” the caption reads.

The photo shown in the Instagram post is genuine. It appears in an article from the BBC and a Daily Mail article. (RELATED: Does Video Show Migrants Attempting To Cross The Us-Mexico Border In May 2023?)

This quote is not genuine, however. A December 2013 YouTube video of his speech does not show him making the alleged statement while taking his clothes off. He actually said, “This is how you’re stripping the nation. Where is the benefit? I’m not ashamed, what you’re doing is a shame,” according to BBC. The statement was in response to legislation that would open the state-controlled oil sector to foreign investment.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Conejo for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.