FACT CHECK: No, Trump Did Not Tweet ‘Thicc’ Latinas Won’t Be Deported

A post shared on social media purports former President Donald Trump stated Latinas who are “thicc” will not be deported.

Verdict: False

No such tweet exists on the former president’s account.

Fact Check:

Trump is expected to surrender next week in Fulton County jail after being indicted in Georgia for his actions taken after the result of the 2020 Presidential election, CNN reported. Accusations include using a “criminal enterprise” to maintain the presidency and accessing voting machine data, according to the Associated Press.

The Twitter post purports Trump tweeted in support of “Thicc” Latinas. The post was shared in response to a graph comparing stereotypes of women of different races.

“Thicc Latinas will NOT be deported!” the alleged tweet reads.

The claim is false. The image appears to be fabricated. There is no credible news report that suggests this tweet is authentic. There is no record of this tweet on Trump’s verified Twitter account. There is no record of the post on the deleted tweet tracker, PolitiTweet.

Trump has not posted any tweets since being allowed back on the platform. NPR reported in November 2022 that then-Twitter CEO Elon Musk had approved a decision to reinstate Trump’s account.

CNBC News reported at the time that Trump claimed to have no interest in returning to Twitter, choosing to stay with his social media platform Truth Social. (RELATED: Did Illinois Pass A Bill Allowing Illegal Immigrants To Apply For The Police Force?)

Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that 13 nations agreed to abolish farming as part of a new international agreement.