FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Lana Del Rey Visited A Catholic Church In Mexico City

An image shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show singer Lana Del Rey in a Catholic church in Mexico City, Mexico.

Lana del Rey visits Catholic Church in Mexico City pic.twitter.com/9SViPyvat8 — Danie ☽ (@canciondebruma) August 15, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The image has been photoshopped. The original image of Del Rey is from Brazil, not Mexico.

Fact Check:

Del Rey recently had a concert in San Francisco, according to SFGate. The singer is currently on tour in Mexico and was taking photos with fans before her concert in Mexico, El Universal reported.

The image claims to show Del Rey in a Catholic church in Mexico City alongside a priest. The tweet has received over 3,000 retweets and over 2.5 million impressions since Aug. 15. (RELATED: Did Prince Harry Attempt To Convince Cillian Murphy He Is British And Not Irish?)

However, through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image of Del Rey and the priest is from Brazil. The original image shows Del Rey when she visited Rio De Janeiro in May 2023, according to G1 Rio. She and her brother, Charlie Grant, visited the Christ the Redeemer statue, the outlet reported.

The actual image was taken in the statue’s chapel, the chapel of Our Lady of Aparecida. The image of Del Rey and the priest was then photoshopped to make it appear that the photo was taken at the Basilica de Guadalupe, which is in Mexico City.

The original user later admitted that it was false by posting the “When I purposefully spread misinformation on the internet” meme in a later tweet.