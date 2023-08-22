FACT CHECK: ‘Five TikTok Dances You Can Do To Help Ukraine’ Originated As Satire

A photo shared on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, alleges there is “5 Tik-Tok dances you can do to help Ukraine fight Russia.”

Verdict: False

The photo does not show a genuine news article. The claim stems from a website that self-identifies as satirical.

Fact Check:

United States officials estimate that the number of casualties in the war between Ukraine and Russia has risen to nearly 500,000, according to The Guardian. Russia has suffered as many as 120,000 deaths while Ukraine’s death toll is at 70,000 troops with between 100,000 and 120,000 injured, The Independent reported.

An X photo purports there are TikTok dances that support Ukraine in the war against Russia. The post shares a screenshot of an article featuring images of TikTok accounts doing popular dances.

“Here’s 5 Tik-Tok dances you can do to help Ukraine fight Russia,” the alleged headline reads.

This is not a genuine news article, however. The screenshot originates from a website called Cinch News. “Cinch News is a satirical publication that ridicules mainstream media and modern journalism for their bias, lying, and provocation,” the website’s “Why” page reads.

Check Your Fact previously debunked another post featuring a headline from this site. (RELATED: No, 750,000 Ukrainians Did Not Break Through The Frontlines)



Check Your Fact has reached out to TikTok Mail, a YouTube channel featured in the article, for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.