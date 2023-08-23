FACT CHECK: Video Showing Sidewalk Of Fire Is Not From Maui

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of fires in Maui, Hawaii.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video stems from a fire that took place in 2022 in Ohio.

Fact Check:

The wildfires in Maui have killed at least 114 people with 1,000 people still missing, NBC News reported. This number of expected missing has fallen from 2,000 since cellphone communications have been restored in the affected area.

The Twitter post claims that the video shows a fire moving on the city streets in Maui. In the video, strong winds sweep smoke and fire over the sidewalk.

The caption reads, “HAWAII Follow @CBKNEWS121 FOR MORE UPDATES.”

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video was taken in Maui. Research conducted by Check Your Fact revealed that a video of this incident was uploaded to YouTube a year ago. The title of the video claims that the video was taken in Ohio, “The Flats On Fire In Cleveland, Ohio (June 18th, 2022).” (RELATED: Did Illinois Pass A Bill Allowing Illegal Immigrants To Apply For The Police Force?)

The local Fox 8 News reported the fire was believed to be caused by a cigarette that was discarded before being completely extinguished. Investigators concluded that a small fire was started in a mulch bed and the winds spread the fire throughout the streets.