FACT CHECK: Video Of Flooding During Hurricane Hilary Is Actually Attraction

A post shared on social media purportedly shows video of flooding that occurred during hurricane Hilary.

this is the vermont beverly metro station near my apartment in koreatown after the hurriquake in los angeles pic.twitter.com/yMZx0CH4Xw — darryl good mans son (@darrylstweeting) August 20, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video is from a ride at Universal Studios.

Fact Check:

Hurricane Hilary brought 4 to 5 inches of rain to Southern California and caused mudslides, Reuters reported. The storm has moved and is expected to hit Nevada and Utah in the coming days.

The Twitter post purports to show massive flooding in an underground train station in California. The video seems to be taken from the rails as water rushes down the stairs and over benches.

The caption reads, “this is the vermont beverly metro station near my apartment in koreatown after the hurriquake in los angeles.”

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports that suggest that this video is of the recent flooding. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search that revealed this video was uploaded to YouTube 10 years ago. The video appears to show a theme park ride at Universal studios. The title of the video reads, “Earthquake – The Big One, Universal Studios Hollywood, Backlot Studio Tram Tour, POV HD 1080p.”

Images show the event with a title that reads, “Universal studios, simulation of an Earthquake on a stage set in the theme park.” (RELATED: Did Illinois Pass A Bill Allowing Illegal Immigrants To Apply For The Police Force?)