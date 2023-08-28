FACT CHECK: Will Americans Need A Visa To Travel To Europe?

A post shared on social media purports that Americans travelling to Europe will soon need a visa.

Verdict: Misleading

The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) is not a visa.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post purports U.S. citizens will need a visa in order to travel to Europe. The post shared an image of passports with text overlaid.

“U.S. CITIZENS WILL NEED VISA TO TRAVEL TO EUROPE IN 2024,” the text reads.

The claim is inaccurate. The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) is a new requirement and works differently than a visa. The European Union website explains that the ETIAS is an additional requirement for visa-exempt nationals travelling to the EU. The U.S. is one of these visa exempt countries.

The ETIAS is a simpler process compared to a visa application. It can be applied for through the ETIAS website or mobile app. The ETIAS does not demand the same rigorous processing time. The document can be processed within minutes and costs EUR 7. The document lasts for 3 years, or until the recipient’s passport expires.

The EU website also states that the ETIAS authorization is not equivalent to a residence permit or a visa. Furthermore, travelers with a visa will not need this authorization document. (RELATED: Did Illinois Pass A Bill Allowing Illegal Immigrants To Apply For The Police Force?)

The post offers no source for this claim. There is no credible news report that suggests a visa will be required. However, there is a new requirement for American travel to Europe.