FACT CHECK: Video Claiming To Show Recent Explosion In Tel Aviv Is Old

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as X, claims to show a recent explosion in Tel Aviv.

Verdict: False

The video is from November 2021 and predates the chemical plant explosion.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show an explosion at the Hasharon Industrial Complex in Tel Aviv. One caption reads,”#BreakingNews : A huge explosion has occurred at a chemical plant north of #TelAviv in #Israel 🇮🇱 The explosion happened at Hasharon Industrial Complex which is a factory for the production of weapons, ammunition and explosives.”

This video, however, is old. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was shared on X in November 2021, nearly two years before the chemical plant fire incident. The fire happened at a garage complex, according to the tweet.

“A fire broke out in the Yad Eliyahu area in southern Tel Aviv, and a garage complex is on fire (Photo: Lidor Mansour),” reads the tweet. (RELATED: Pentagon Claims Last Time U.S. Used Cluster Munitions Was In 2003)

The fire did take place at a garage complex, according to an Israeli outlet. Fact-checking outlet MisBar also debunked the video. One person was injured by a blast at an industrial site in Ramat on August 15, according to The Times of Israel.

