FACT CHECK: Did Dr. Fauci Declare That ‘All Unvaccinated Citizens Must Be Locked Down This Winter?’

A post shared on Facebook claims former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci purportedly declared that “all unvaccinated citizens must be locked down this winter.”

Verdict: False

The claim stems from an Aug. 23 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”

Fact Check:

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul has written a letter to D.C. District Attorney Matthew Graves requesting that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigate whether Fauci broke the law when he allegedly lied under oath to Congress, according to Fox News. In his letter, Paul accuses Fauci of purportedly lying about funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the outlet reported.

“Fauci Declares That ALL Unvaccinated Citizens Must Be Locked Down This Winter,” the Facebook post purports. “NOPE . . . . . . NOT HAPPENING. . . WE THE PEOPLE WILL NOT COMPLY . . . . HUMANITY IS RISING ALL ACROSS THE U.S,” the post’s caption reads.

The claim is false and stems from an Aug. 23 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did Anthony Fauci Say Mask Mandates Were A ‘Broad Spectrum Failure’?)

The article references a 41-minute Fireside Coffee Chat with Fauci and Dr. Teena Chopra at Wayne State University. Although the physicians discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, at no point does Fauci explicitly declare that all unvaccinated citizens must be locked down this winter.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Fauci made the purported remark. In addition, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not publicly commented on the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted “The People’s Voice” for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.