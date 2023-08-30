FACT CHECK: Was Tafari Campbell Writing A ‘Tell-All Book’ Before He Died?

A video shared on Facebook claims the Obamas’ personal chef, Tafari Campbell, was purportedly writing a “tell-all book” before he died.

Verdict: False

The video does not provide any evidence to support its claim.

Fact Check:

A Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security spokesperson recently said Campbell’s death has been ruled an accident, according to CNN. The manner of Campbell’s death was drowning, CBS News reported.

“Obama’s Chef Was Writing a Tell-All Book Before Mysterious DEATH?!” the linked YouTube video purports. The video’s thumbnail features Campbell and former President Barack Obama along with the phrase, “EXPOSING GAY AFFAIR?.”

The video never makes the claim Campbell was writing a “tell-all book,” however. Check Your Fact reviewed the video, which is comprised of multiple clips from major media outlets, including Inside Edition, ABC News, and CBS News Boston. Although the video uses these clips, an unnamed individual narrates the over seven-minute piece of media and recounts the circumstances around Campbell’s recent death.

The narrator also repeats a recent claim that Obama allegedly admitted to making love to men in his imagination via a letter he wrote to an ex-girlfriend. At no point does the narrator provide any evidence to support the claim Campbell was working on a “tell-all” book prior to his death.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim. In addition, neither the former Democratic President nor his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama have publicly commented on the claim.

Campbell died back in July after he went paddle boarding on Martha’s Vineyard, fell underwater, and never resurfaced, according to the New York Post. An eyewitness reportedly said Campbell was not wearing a life vest at the time of the incident, the outlet indicated.

The Massachusetts State Police said Campbell’s death was not suspicious, nor did they find any signs of external trauma following an initial investigation, the Boston Herald reported. (RELATED: No, The Obamas Don’t Have A ‘Personal Coroner’ Who Will Be Performing Tafari Campbell’s Autopsy)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Obamas via their Obama Foundation and the Massachusetts State Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.