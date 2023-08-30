FACT CHECK: Did Tafari Campbell’s Mom Speak Out To ‘Expose’ The Obama Family?

A video shared on Facebook alleges Tafari Campbell’s mother spoke out to “expose” the Obama family following the death of her son.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. There are no credible news reports that mention Campbell’s mother.

Fact Check:

The death of Campbell, the Obama family’s personal chef, has been officially ruled as an accident by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts, according to The Washington Post. Campbell, 45, was found dead last month after drowning in Edgartown Great Pond on the south shore of Martha’s Vineyard, CNN reported.

A Facebook post alleges Campbell’s mother has spoken out and “exposed” the Obama family. The thumbnail includes a photo of Campbell in his chef uniform and a Black woman visibly upset.

“Based on the evidence I’ve seen and the testimonies I’ve heard, I believe that the Obamas, who my son served loyally for years, have a role in his tragic demise,” a narrator in the post claims Campbell’s mother told the media.

This claim is baseless, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports of Campbell’s death mentioning his mother. His wife, however, wrote on Instagram, “My heart is broken. My life and our family’s life is forever changed.” There are also no Google search results to verify that Campbell’s mom is named Loretta Campbell, as the post claims.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama were not home when the incident occurred, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: No, The Obamas Don’t Have A ‘personal Coroner’ Who Will Be Performing Tafari Campbell’s Autopsy)

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Obama Foundation for comment and will update this piece accordingly.