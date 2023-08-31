FACT CHECK: Trump Claimed There Was ‘Never’ An Impeachment Inquiry When He Was President

Former President Donald Trump recently shared on social media a claim that there was “never an inquiry” before he was impeached.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently stated that the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden is a “natural step forward,” The Associated Press reported. McCarthy thinks an inquiry is becoming more likely as investigations continue into Biden’s involvement with his son Hunter’s overseas business deals.

In response to this news, Trump posted on Truth Social calling for the House Republicans to move faster on impeachment as he beleives there is enough evidence to impeach Biden. Trump went on to claim that when he was in office there was never an inquiry before his impeachment.

The post reads, “I NEVER HAD AN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY, I HAD AN IMPEACHMENT, WHICH I WON! IT WAS STARTED IMMEDIATELY, NO MEETINGS, NO STUDY, NO DELAYS. THE LUNATIC FASCHISTS & MARXISTS PLAY THE GAME DIFFERENTLY. THEY ARE OUT TO DESTROY AMERICA. MAGA!”

The claim is inaccurate. There are several credible news articles that reported on the inquiries before he was impeached, such as CNN. On Sept. 24, 2019 then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did announce a formal impeachment inquiry, the New York Times reported.

During the inquiry House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff compiled a 300-page report that was released in Dec. of 2019, according to NPR. Following the findings of this report the House voted to impeach President Trump on Dec. 18. This was 85 days after Pelosi announced the inquiry. (RELATED: Joe Biden Embellishes Fire Story In Recent Remarks In Hawaii)

However, The second impeachment of Trump in 2021 for allegedly inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 did not involve an inquiry. The House voted to impeach just one week after the riots took place. The Senate did acquit Trump of the charges on Feb. 13 of 2021.

Check Your Fact contacted the Trump campaign team for comment and a clarification of his statements. We also contacted Speaker McCarthy’s offices for a response to Trump and to inquiry as to McCarthy satisfaction with the speed that Republican lawmakers are moving in these impeachment proceedings.