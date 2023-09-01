FACT CHECK: No, Belarus Did Not Experience A Coup

A video shared on Facebook claims Belarus experienced a coup and that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko abandoned Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Belarus experienced a coup or that Lukashenko has turned against Putin.

Fact Check:

Poland threatened to close its border with Belarus if an incident with Wagner Group mercenaries ever occurred, according to The Guardian. Countries such as Poland and Latvia have “become increasingly concerned about border security,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 128,000 times, claims Belarus experienced a coup, and Lukashenko turned on Putin. The video’s caption reads, “Coup Begins in Belarus! Lukashenko Abandons Putin’s Side! Russian Soldiers Deported with Brute Force.”

This claim, however, lacks evidence. If Belarus had experienced a coup, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. The Belarusian President’s office website also did not yield any results for any alleged coup. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dancing With A Rocket Launcher?)

The Institute for the Study of War, a non-partisan think tank, tracks Belarus’s role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. None of its recent campaign assessments have stated that there is a coup in Belarus or that Lukashenko has turned on Putin.

“ISW will continue to report daily observed Russian and Belarusian military activity in Belarus as part of ongoing Kremlin efforts to increase their control over Belarus and other Russian actions in Belarus,” reads the Aug. 27 report.

Lukashenko and Putin recently had a phone call where the two recommitted to their alliance, according to a press release from Putin’s office.

