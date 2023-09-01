FACT CHECK: Russia Today Headline Claiming Prigozhin’s Pilot Had Post-Vaccine Myocarditis Is Fabricated

An image shared on Facebook purports to show a Russia Today headline attributing Yevgeny Prigozhin’s pilot’s recent death to post-vaccine myocarditis.



Verdict: False

A spokesperson for Russia Today denied the outlet had published the purported headline in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Spokespeople for Prigozhin said in a social media statement that a “farewell ceremony” for the Wagner Group financier had taken place, according to The Associated Press. Prigozhin was among 10 people who died Aug. 23 following a plane crash in Russia, Reuters reported.

“Prigozhin pilot had post-vaccine myocarditis, heart attack may be be [sic] cause of crash,” the purported Russia Today headline shared via the Facebook post reads. A subheadline indicates both myocarditis and pericarditis have been observed following receipt of COVID-19 vaccines.

The subheadline further claims, “evidence from multiple monitoring systems around the globe support [an] association between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis.”

The claim is false, however. A keyword search does not generate any articles matching the purported headline on Russia Today’s website. Likewise, there is no reference to the purported headline on the outlet’s verified social media accounts. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Prigozhin’s pilot’s recent death was a result of post-vaccine myocarditis.

“The screenshot is a fake and no such article was published on RT,” A spokesperson for Russia Today told Check Your Fact via email.

Although the headline is fake, an article published by Russia Today matching its exact date and timestamp is authentic. The article, published on Aug. 23 shortly after 17:00 hours, indicates Prigozhin was listed among the passengers who died in the recent plane crash. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Staged Combat In Ukraine)

This is not the only claim that has been circulating on social media following Prigozhin’s death. Previously, Check Your Fact debunked a Facebook video purporting to show the Wagner Group financier’s plane crashing.