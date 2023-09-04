FACT CHECK: Has Aileen Cannon ‘Officially Dismissed Herself’ From Donald Trump’s Classified Documents Case?

A post shared on Facebook claims Judge Aileen Cannon has “officially dismissed herself” from former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case.

Verdict: False

Cannon is listed as the judge overseeing the case on court documents dated Aug. 25.

Fact Check:

Cannon reportedly made two errors during a June trial for an Alabama man accused of running a website with images of child sex abuse, according to Reuters. One of the errors could have potentially violated the defendant’s constitutional rights, the outlet indicated.

“Aileen Cannon Trump’s hand-picked crony judge Officially dismissed herself from Trump’s case on classified documents,” the Facebook post purports.

The claim is false, as Cannon is listed as the judge overseeing the case on court documents dated Aug. 25. Cannon’s name appears on both a Motion for Leave to File and a Notice of Filing included in the case docket via Court Listener. Both documents relate to Waltine Nauta, who was charged alongside Trump in the classified documents case.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating Cannon had “officially dismissed herself” from the former Republican President’s case. If the claim was actually true, multiple media outlets would’ve covered it, yet none have.

In addition, Trump has neither publicly commented on the claim via his website nor his TRUTH Social account.

Although the claim Cannon had “officially dismissed herself” from Trump’s case is false, she could be asked to recuse herself, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said, according to Newsweek. Kirschner claimed Cannon has allegedly made “questionable rulings” in relation to Trump’s case, the outlet reported. Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, has made rulings in favor of the former Republican President.

Trump was indicted back in June after he purportedly mishandled classified documents, according to The Associated Press. He faces 37 charges, including retaining classified information and obstructing justice, among others, the outlet indicated.

Cannon, a U.S. District Judge in South Florida, was assigned to Trump’s case when he was indicted, according to CBS News. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show An African President Supporting Trump?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Clerk’s Office for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida and a Trump spokesperson for comment. This piece will be updated accordingly if one is received.