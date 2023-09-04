FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show A River Trash At Burning Man

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show trash at Burning Man.

New video just released of people trying to flee Burning Man caught in a river of trash. This is how Ebola spreads!!! Follow @CBKNEWS121 FOR MORE UPDATES #BurningMan #burningmanebola #BurningMan2023 pic.twitter.com/pGflQwYn24 — CBKNEWS (@CBKNEWS121) September 3, 2023

Verdict: False

The video was likely taken in Haiti in 2018, not Burning Man.

Fact Check:

Thousands of people are stuck at the Burning Man festival, as rains and floods kept the campsite from being accessible due to the conditions of the roads, according to the New York Times.

Social media users have been sharing a video showing trash and claiming it was taken at Burning Man. The video’s caption reads, “New video just released of people trying to flee Burning Man caught in a river of trash. This is how Ebola spreads!!!”

This claim, however, is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was circulating in 2018, years before this year’s festival. The video, shared on YouTube, claims to be taken in Haiti.



“Last week, Haiti registered an episode of heavy rains that turned the streets of some coastal cities into real rivers of garbage,” reads the video description. (RELATED: Pentagon Claims Last Time U.S. Used Cluster Munitions Was In 2003)

Haiti is known for having a “trash epidemic” due to the widespread use of plastic water bags, according to the Guardian.