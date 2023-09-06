FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show U.S. Helicopter Crash In Australia

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show a U.S. helicopter crashing in Australia.

US military helicopter crash during war exercise in Australia, 20 American soldiers were on board pic.twitter.com/DeMy36Fn6O — Baldau Pandey (@BaldauPandey12) August 27, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The video shows a U.S. helicopter crash in Alabama in February 2023.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show a U.S. helicopter crashing in Australia during war exercises. The video’s caption reads, “US military helicopter crash during war exercise in Australia, 20 American soldiers were on board.”

The video, though, is from a different location. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from Alabama in February 2023. A video shown on Yahoo News matches the one in the tweet. (RELATED: Did A Volcano In Ethiopia Erupt Blue Lava?)

There were no survivors in the helicopter crash, which was a Black Hawk operated by the Tennessee National Guard, according to the outlet. Other outlets, such as The Washington Post and CBS News, also reported on the crash.

“At the time of the accident, The Tennessee National Guard aircraft was approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport when the aircraft rapidly descended and impacted the ground. The Madison County Sherriff’s Department responded to the crash site and initially reported the death of the two crew members. No other service members or civilians were harmed in this incident,” the Tennessee National Guard said in a statement.

Logically Facts also debunked the video.