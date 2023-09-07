FACT CHECK: Did An ADL Event Feature Balloons That Read ‘No Place For Whites’?

An image shared on Facebook alleges balloons that say “no place for whites” were featured at an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) event.

Verdict: False

The image is photoshopped, an ADL spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

Fact Check:

Elon Musk, the owner of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is threatening to sue the ADL for defamation after ad revenue has dropped by 60%, according to CNN. ADL’s CEO responded to Musk’s allegations the organization is trying to “kill X” by arguing that recent posts on social media are “deeply troubling,” and that “anti-Jewish acts have reached historic levels in the United States,” The Hill reported.

The Facebook post purports ADL used balloons with an anti-white message on them at their event. The post shared an image allegedly showing guests of the event holding out yellow balloons that say “no place for whites” and standing in front of an ADL backdrop.

The photo appears to have been screenshotted from an X post that reads, “Why does the ADL promote this overt anti-White hatred and bigotry? #BanTheADL.”

The image is digitally fabricated. In the original image, which can be seen on the ADL website, the yellow balloons have the text “no place for hate.”

“That is clearly photoshopped. Our educational program is named ‘No Place for Hate,'” an ADL spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. (RELATED: Did The Anti-Defamation League Designate ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ As A ‘Hate Slogan’?)

The spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to the ADL webpage for the No Place for Hate initiative.

“Whether you’re a student, educator or family member, you have a role to play in combating bias and bullying as a means to stop the escalation of hate,” the site reads. “No Place for Hate® is a self-directed program helping all members of your school community do just that.”