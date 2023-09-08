FACT CHECK: Did Ebola Patients From Burning Man Cause LAX To Be Evacuated?

A post shared on social media purports the LAX airport in Los Angeles was evacuated after Ebola patients arrived from the Burning Man Festival.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. There is no evidence this occurred.

Fact Check:

The Burning Man attendees are finally able to leave the festival after heavy rains stranded people in several inches of mud, The Associated Press reported. The rain and mud caused massive traffic jams, closed roads resulting in many people having to walk several miles to safety.

The Twitter post purports an LAX evacuation was due to an outbreak of Ebola at the festival. The video shows several airport patrons evacuating as the man filming comments on the situation.

The caption reads, “Private jet from Burning Man lands at LAX and gets quarantined on runway and airport evacuated.” The hashtags that follow this are #Ebola, #outbreak, #burningman. (RELATED: Did Oprah Winfrey Reveal Damaging Information About Tom Hanks?)

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests burning man attendees were responsible for the evacuation from LAX. Reports from CBS News indicate that a suspicious package was the cause of the evacuation. The report says that between 9:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. travelers at the Tom Bradley Terminal at LAX were evacuated while a LAPD Bomb Squad reported a suspicious package. After the situation was determined to be safe travel resumed.

The account that originally posted this video did not make any reference to the recent Burning Man Festival or to Ebola. That caption was added later by different accounts. The original caption reads, “Evacuation at LAX.”