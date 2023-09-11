FACT CHECK: No, Jason Momoa Did Not Expose A Maui Donation Scam By Oprah Winfrey And Dwayne Johnson

A video shared on TikTok claims Jason Momoa has exposed a donation scam for victims of Maui wildfires run by Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim.

Fact Check:

Winfrey and Johnson have faced backlash on social media after asking fans to donate to help those affected by wildfires in Maui last month, despite the two of them having a combined net worth of more than $2.8 billion, New York Post reports. The confirmed death toll from the tragedy has reached 115 with 385 more people still missing, according to CNN.

The TikTok video claims Momoa has “exposed” Winfrey and Johnson for running a scam. The video opens with Momoa addressing the camera.

“Jason Momoa Exposes Oprah & The Rock’s EVIL Maui Donation Scam,” words overlaid on the video read.

The claim is inaccurate, however. The video was also posted by an account called Just In. The video’s description contains the disclaimer “Content might be gossip, rumors, exaggerated or indirectly besides the truth. Viewer advised to do own research before forming their opinion. Content might be opinionated.”

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to verify that such a scam is taking place. The video of Momoa speaking can be seen on Momoa’s Instagram. In it, he warns viewers of fake accounts impersonating him and asking for Maui donations.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Just In and Momoa’s and Winfrey’s respective businesses for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from any of these sources.