FACT CHECK: CBS News Publishes Inaccurate Map Of The Russian-Ukrainian War

CBS published a recent article about Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the efforts of the Pentagon to track the war in Ukraine. In the article, the outlet published a map of Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine.

This map, however, has a few inaccuracies. The map, for instance, shows the Kinburn Spit and what appears to be the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Ukrainian control. The Kinburn Spit is not under Ukrainian control, according to multiple maps. For example, Deepstate UA shows that the Kinburn Spit is under control of Russia. DefMon3, an open-source intelligence account who maps the war, also shows that Ukraine does not control the Kinburn Spit.

The nuclear plant is still controlled by Russia. The Associated Press reported Sept. 9 that the “International Atomic Energy Agency said its experts deployed at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported hearing numerous explosions over the past week, in a possible indication of increased military activity in the region. There was no damage to the plant.”

George Barros, the GEOINT lead for the non-partisan Institute for the Study of War (ISW), said on X that “the map in the report needs some TLC.” (RELATED: Posts Claims Ukrainian Challenger 2 Tank Was Not Destroyed)

“The new @CBSNews report w/ Mark Milley is really good, but the map in the report needs some TLC. It shows the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Kinburn Spit as not Russian-occupied, which is factually incorrect. It also places Zaporizhia City in an entirely wrong location,” Barros tweeted.

The latest map from the ISW shows that both areas still remain under Russian occupation.

Check Your Fact reached out to CBS News for comment and will update this piece if a response is recorded.