FACT CHECK: Video Of Baby Being Rescued From Rubble Is Not Related To Morocco Earthquake

A video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show a newborn baby being dug out from debris following the recent earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Pray for Morocco 🇲🇦 Here, a new born baby is dug out of the debris after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake devastates Morocco. Nigerians | Zulus | Rudiger | Young Stunna | Southgate | Pretoria | Hansi Flick | Sasha Obama Germany Busquets | MacG | Coco #BBNaijaAllStars kairo pic.twitter.com/dDY0KbcMpd — Erling Sholla (@Haaland_Sholla) September 10, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The video shows a newborn baby that was recently dug out from debris in India, not Morocco.

Fact Check:

State television indicated 2,901 people had died as a result of the recent 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco, according to Reuters. The number of injured has risen to 5,530 following the deadliest natural disaster the country has experienced since 1960, the outlet reported.

“Here, a new born baby is dug out of the debris after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake devastates Morocco,” the X video, viewed over 100,000 times, purports. In the video, a man can be seen lifting the infant, who is covered in dust and debris, to safety.

The video is not linked to the recent earthquake in Morocco, however. An X video posted on Sept. 9 indicates the newborn baby was discovered in India. A translation of the video’s caption reveals the rescue took place in Kanpur Dehat. The rescue took place after the infant was heard crying, according to the video’s caption. The video has been viewed over 3,000 times as of writing.

A keyword search generates a Sept. 10 article from the Times of India, which corroborates the Sept. 9 X video. According to the article, a farmer couple in Kanpur Dehat discovered the newborn baby boy after they heard him crying. The couple saw his hand sticking out from the debris and went to remove him from the pile of rubble before calling an ambulance.

An X video shared by the Kanpur Dehat Police on Sept. 9 showed officers holding the infant, who was given first aid and admitted to a medical center. The video’s caption noted that the infant was healthy.

Likewise, the video of the infant being dug out of the debris is not referenced in any credible news reports about the recent earthquake that struck Marrakesh, Morocco. (RELATED: Video Predates Recent Morocco Earthquake)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Kanpur Dehat Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.