FACT CHECK: No, Muddy Runway Is Not From Burning Man

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows an “impromptu catwalk” in the mud during the Burning Man Festival.

I’m currently stranded at Burning Man, along with thousands of others. Despite the unexpected challenges, some artists managed to put together an impromptu catwalk show. The “I’m in the mud” show is a metaphor for trying stuff and always learning. I’m deeply inspired by the… pic.twitter.com/ZK7Z7nK79B — Ana Mostarac (@anammostarac) September 3, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. It was actually taken during Paris Fashion week in October 2022.

Fact Check:

One person died at Burning Man last week after heavy rain forced roans in and out of the desert event to close, according to Sky News. The crowds were able to escape last Wednesday, leaving behind garbage that typically takes volunteer crews three weeks to to remove entirely, The Seattle Times reported.

The X video purports patrons made a muddy runway while stranded at Burning Man. The video shows models stomping through the mud while lights flash.

“I’m currently stranded at Burning Man, along with thousands of others,” the post reads. “Despite the unexpected challenges, some artists managed to put together an impromptu catwalk show.”

The footage is miscaptioned, however, and was not originally taken at Burning Man. Instead, the video was originally posted to YouTube in October 2022 to show off Balenciaga’s summer 2023 collection. The clip seen in the X video can be found around the 14:55 timestamp.

There are no credible news reports about such an event taking place during Burning Man. (RELATED: Did 13 People Die At The Burning Man Music Festival?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to spokespeople for Burning Man and Balenciaga for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.