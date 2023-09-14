FACT CHECK: X Video Does Not Show Worshippers During Morocco Earthquake

A video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show worshippers assembled in prayer during the recent earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco.

🚨 Momen paling mengerikan saat gempa Maroko. Saksikan ketenangan jamaah saat gempa terjadi. Tidak ada Tuhan selain Allah. 🚨 The most terrifying moment during the Morocco earthquake. Witness the composure of the worshippers at the time of the earthquake. There is no god but… pic.twitter.com/85N1KpLtLY — Minda Art (@mindaart) September 10, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The video was originally published to X in February 2023.

Fact Check:

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Marrakesh, Morocco on Friday, according to Reuters. At least 2,900 people have died as a result of the natural disaster, CBS News reported.

“The most terrifying moment during the Morocco earthquake. Witness the composure of the worshippers at the time of the earthquake. There is no god but Allah,” the X video, viewed over 2,000 times, purports. In the video, a large group of worshippers can be seen while assembled in prayer.

The video is not linked to the recent earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco, however. Check Your Fact found an iteration of the video that was published to X in February 2023, making it predate the natural disaster that just impacted Morocco. Likewise, the video was also published by the Turkish media outlet Yeni Safak in February 2023. The video shared via the Turkish media outlet’s website includes the hashtag “Syria.”

Both sources indicate the video was shot at a mosque in Idlib, which is a city in Syria.

İdlib kırsalında Faruk Camii’nde depreme yakalanan cami cemaatinin görüntüleri: pic.twitter.com/n6GimTNOSj — josef islam (@JosefislamCom) February 26, 2023

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports about the recent earthquake in Morocco that featured the X video.

Syria and Turkey were struck with two earthquakes back in February, according to Reuters. The first earthquake struck the two countries on Feb. 6, while the second, measuring 6.3 magnitude, struck the two countries on Feb. 20, the outlet indicated. (RELATED: Video Predates Recent Morocco Earthquake)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.