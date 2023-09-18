FACT CHECK: Is Video Of Building Collapsing From Morocco Earthquake?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of a building collapsing in Morocco during a recent earthquake.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

In the Aftermath of the Earthquake in Morocco, France’s offer for aid has not been accepted by the Moroccan government, Bloomberg reported. Assistance from Spain, UK, And the United Arab Emirates have been accepted.

The Twitter post claims to show video of an apartment building collapsing during a natural disaster. The video shows multiple other onlookers recording videos on smartphones as well.

A text overlay says, “Morocco earthquake damage 09/09/2023.” The caption reads, “Morocco earthquake.”

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that this video is of Morocco. Check Your Fact conducted research that revealed an inverted version of the same video was uploaded to TikTok in Feb. 2023. A video was also posted to YouTube on Feb. 12 2023 of the same building collapsing with a title that claimed the incident occurred in Turkey.

News outlets DHA reported on the building and shared a video of the incident in Feb 2023 before the recent earthquake in Morocco. (RELATED: Did Burning Man Address Cannibalism Rumors At Event?)