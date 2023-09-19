FACT CHECK: No, Jada Pinkett Smith Did Not Have A ‘Sickening’ Role In The Maui Wildfires

A video shared on TikTok claims Jada Pinkett Smith played a role in the Maui wildfires last month.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. The video provides no evidence for a link between Smith and the wildfires.

Fact Check:

The death toll from the Maui wildfires has dropped from 115 to 97 people, according to CBS News. This change comes as advanced genetic testing by anthropologists at the Department of Defense has identified remains, CNN reported.

Now, a TikTok video claims Smith is in some way responsible for the Maui wildfires. The clip opens with a segment from CBS News claiming real estate investors are contacting Maui residents to purchase their land.

“Jada Pinkett’s PANICS as Her SICKENING Role In Maui Fires LEAKS,” text overlaid on the video reads.

This claim is inaccurate, however. The video shows no evidence of a connection between the Maui wildfires and Smith. Instead, it talks about Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith selling a Hawaiian estate for $12 million in 2017 in in Kilauea, a town on the island of Kauai, according to Fox News. The video also mentions that the couple sold another Kilauea home for $20 million in 2011, Business Insider reported.

The video was originally posted by Spill Today. The account posts celebrity gossip, according to its bio. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the claim. (RELATED: No, Chris Rock Is Not Pressing Charges Against Will Smith)

Check Your Fact has reached out to Smith’s company, Westbrook, for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.