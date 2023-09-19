FACT CHECK: Did Trump Award Fauci A Presidential Commendation?

Former President Donald Trump recently told Megyn Kelly in an interview that he does not know who gave Dr. Anthony Fauci commendation.

Is this another Trump Lie? Trump last night in his interview with Megyn Kelly was asked about his commendation he awarded to Dr. Fauci. “I don’t know who gave him the commendation.” FACT Check: Direct quote from the Trump White House Webpage on the last day of Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/WjsllahmHW — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 14, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The archived Trump White House website shows that a presidential commendation was given to Fauci by Trump.

Fact Check:

Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York has been put on a temporary hold by a state appellate court judge, CNN reported. The New York attorney general’s office may not begin next month as was planned as Trump’s lawyer requested a hold on the case until a lower court has ruled on certain issues involved.

The Twitter post purports that Trump gave Fauci the commendation while he was still in office. The post shares a clip of Trump’s interview with Kelly in which he claims he does not know who gave Fauci a Presidential Commendation.

The caption reads in part, “Is this another Trump Lie? Trump last night in his interview with Megyn Kelly was asked about his commendation he awarded to Dr. Fauci. ‘I don’t know who gave him the commendation.'”

Credible news reports indicate that Trump himself gave the commendation to Fauci before he left office. During the interview, Kelly pushed back on Trump’s assertion that he does not know who gave Fauci the commendation. She said, “It’s a presidential commendation,” implying that it had to have been Trump himself who gave it.

White House archives reveal that Trump did award commendation to Fauci along with 51 other people. The document reads, “Today, President Donald J. Trump awarded Presidential Commendations to the below individuals in recognition of their exceptional efforts on Operation Warp Speed.” Fauci’s name appears 7th on the list. The document is dated as Jan. 19 which was the second to last day of Trump’s administration. (RELATED: No, CNN Did Not Report That Cash App Went Bankrupt)

CNN reported that former Trump administration officials told the outlet that Fauci commendation would not have been given without Trump’s approval. Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary and the former First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, stated that in her “experience nothing like that would ever go out w/o his knowing. Esp(ecially) if an announcement was released.”

Check Your Fact contacted the Trump campaign for clarification on Trump’s comments during the Kelly Interview and will update this article if a response is provided.