FACT CHECK: Video Of Russian Defense Minister Edited To Remove Key Context

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu simply shrugging at a question about whether Russia would win the Russian-Ukrainian war.



Verdict: Misleading

The video is edited to remove Shoigu’s answer to the question.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a video of a Russian reporter asking Shoigu whether or not Russia will win the war. It shows Shoigu just shrugging in response. (RELATED: Posts Claims Ukrainian Challenger 2 Tank Was Not Destroyed)

However, the video has been edited to remove Shoigu’s answer. The full context of the video shows Shoigu saying, “We have no other option” in response to the question.

The video in the original post removes the previous commentary offered by Shoigu, according to Newsweek. Shoigu says, “[t]he troops are engaged in maintaining an active defense in the necessary and indispensable areas. We are firmly defending what we need to defend right now. But the main task is to smash [Ukrainian] equipment,” per the outlet.

These comments were also reported by Reuters. Ukraine has recaptured over a dozen villages since it started its counteroffensive in June, according to the outlet.