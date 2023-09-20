FACT CHECK: Did Klaus Schwab Urge World Leaders To Grant The WEF Full Governmental Control Over Nations?

A post shared on Facebook claims World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and executive chairperson Klaus Schwab purportedly urged world leaders to grant the WEF full governmental control over nations.

Verdict: False

The claim originally stems from a Sept. 9 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A WEF spokesperson denied Schwab made the purported remark in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The WEF is creating new jobs in three categories as it relates to artificial intelligence (AI), according to India Today. The categories “trainers,” “explainers,” and “sustainers” are outlined in a new white paper from the organization, the outlet reported.

“Klaus Schwab Urges World Leaders To Grant WEF Full Governmental Control Over Nations,” the Facebook post purports. The post further purports the move is part of the “Great Reset” agenda.

The claim is false and stems from a Sept. 9 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Have 14 U.S. Cities Signed A WEF Treaty That Bans Meat, Dairy And Private Car Ownership By 2030?)

The article claims Schwab made the purported remark during the recent Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. Schwab supposedly “ordered government leaders to cooperate with the WEF or face losing power and influence in the new globalist landscape,” according to the article.

While Schwab does appear in a video of a plenary session from this year’s ASEAN Summit, he never makes the purported remark outlined in the Facebook post.

Alem Tedeneke, a WEF spokesperson, denied Schwab made the purported comment in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This is an inaccurate statement. Professor Schwab never made such a comment,” Tedeneke said.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Schwab made the purported remark. The claim is also neither referenced on the WEF’s website nor Schwab’s personal X account.