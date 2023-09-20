FACT CHECK: No, Facebook Video Does Not Show Massive Flooding In Libya

A video shared on Facebook purports to show recent flooding in Libya.

Verdict: Misleading

The video shows flooding in Saudi Arabia in 2016, not the recent flooding in Libya.

Fact Check:

Protestors gathered in Derna, Libya, to demand accountability from local authorities following massive flooding that recently tore through the country, according to Reuters. In addition, protestors also allegedly set the home of Abdulmenam al-Ghaith, Derna’s mayor when the flood occurred, on fire, the outlet reported.

“TRAGIC: Massive flood have [sic] hit Libya, and reportedly, more than 5300 people have been confirmed dead so far – Death toll could reach above 10,000 say officials,” the Facebook video, which has received over 100 likes, purports. In the video, flood waters can be seen swallowing up an area of land situated next to a highway.

The video is not linked to the recent flooding in Libya, however. The original video was shared to YouTube in 2016. A translation of the video’s title indicates it shows flooding at the Wadi Al-Farsha. (RELATED: Viral X Video Shows Mudslide In Japan, Not Flash Floods In Libya)

Another iteration of the video shared on Facebook cites flooding at the same location. “Watch.. The torrent of Wadi Al-Farsha in Tihama Qahtan blocks the road for citizens,” the video’s caption reads. A hashtag included in the video’s caption reveals Wadi Al-Farsha is located in Saudi Arabia.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports about the recent flooding in Libya that referenced the video. In addition, Libya’s Ministry of Local Governance has not publicly commented on the video via its social media accounts.

Libya recently experienced massive flooding after two dams burst in the country, according to The Associated Press. Derna was the city hit hardest by the flooding, which killed thousands of people, the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted Libya’s Ministry of Local Governance for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.