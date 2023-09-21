FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Does Not Authentically Show Mom Removing LGBTQ+ Pride Flag From Classroom

A viral video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show a mom removing an LGBTQ+ pride flag from a classroom.

A REAL mom removing LGBT flags from classroom.🏳️‍🌈 Well done, lady🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ttXRZHci1X — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) September 17, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is a skit from comedian Jibrizy. The video does not authentically show a mom removing an LGBTQ+ pride flag from a classroom.

Fact Check:

School districts in Temecula and Sunol, California have banned the display of LGBTQ+ pride flags, according to The Hill. The move has prompted “widespread criticism,” the outlet reported.

“A REAL mom removing LGBT flags from classroom. Well done, lady,” the X video’s caption purports. In the video, a woman appears to remove an LGBTQ+ pride flag from the wall of a classroom and place it in a nearby trash can.

The woman’s actions prompt her and the teacher to get into a verbal argument. The woman says she is not paying taxes for an LGBTQ+ pride flag to be hanging in the classroom and labels the move as “uncalled for.” The video has received nearly 12 million views as of writing.

The video does not authentically show a mom removing an LGBTQ+ pride flag from a classroom, however.

The video originally stems from Facebook, where it was posted on comedian Jibrizy’s verified page. Jibrizy appears at the conclusion of the video, where he announces the scenario was merely a “skit” and asks his followers what they think of how it played out. Jibrizy identifies himself as a comedian via his verified Facebook page.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating a mom had recently removed an LGBTQ+ pride flag inside a classroom at any school in the U.S. (RELATED: Has An Infinity Symbol Been Added To The Pride Flag To Represent Autism?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Jibrizy for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.