FACT CHECK: Historic Home That Survived Maui Fires Is Not Owned By Oprah Winfrey

A photo shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows Oprah Winfrey’s home in Hawaii, claiming she upgraded the roof before the wildfires in Maui.

🚨New Report🚨 OPRAH & MULTIPLE OTHER CELEBRITIES UPGRADED THEIR ROOFS ONLY MONTHS BEFORE THE MAUI FIRES ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/9TLtyvMAHi — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) September 19, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The house belongs to a married couple, not Winfrey, according to multiple news reports.

Fact Check:

Following the devastating wildfires that affected the area, West Maui is set to reopen for tourism on Oct. 8, according to ABC News. This decision on behalf of the governor has not been popular with residents, an online petition against the reopening garnering thousands of signatures, Forbes reported.

An X image claims Winfrey upgraded her Maui home’s roof before the fire. The photo shows one house still standing amidst the wildfires’ destruction.

” OPRAH & MULTIPLE OTHER CELEBRITIES UPGRADED THEIR ROOFS ONLY MONTHS BEFORE THE MAUI FIRES,” the caption reads in part.

This house is not owned by Winfrey or any other celebrity, however. Instead, it’s owned by a man named Trip Millikin and his wife, Dora Atwater Millikin, according to NPR. The $3.5 million home is almost 100 years old and once housed notable businessmen, which sparked a historical site nomination, CBS News reported.

There are no credible news reports confirming the claim that Winfrey updated her roof before the wildfires. (RELATED: Are Over 1,000 Children Still Missing In Maui Following The Recent Wildfire?)

Winfrey, who owns nearly 1,000 acres across Hawaii, recently drew backlash for launching a fundraiser for wildfire victims despite having a net worth of about $3 billion, according to Business Insider. She and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson donated $5 million each to the fund, the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Winfrey for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.