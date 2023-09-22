FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show French Ambassador To Niger Forced Out Of A Building

A video shared on Facebook claims to show the French ambassador to Niger forced out of a building.



Verdict: False

The video was taken in Gabon and does not show a French ambassador.

Fact Check:

Bola Tinubu, The president of Nigeria, recently said at the United Nations that he seeks help to “re-establish democratic governance in a manner that addresses the political and economic challenges confronting [Niger],” according to Reuters.

Social media users have been claiming that a video shows France’s ambassador to Niger being kicked out of his house. The video’s caption reads, “The French Ambassador, forced out of the French embassy in Niger.”

This claim is not accurate. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the same video but with a different caption. The video, posted to X, claims that the video was taken in Gabon, not France. It also identifies the man in the video as Lee White, the former Minister of Water and Forestry. (RELATED: Viral X Video Shows Mudslide In Japan, Not Flash Floods In Libya)

GABON 🇬🇦

The video below is when the former Minister of Water and Forestry, Lee White was sacked by the New president, General Brice Clotaire Olingi. The 53-year-old British-born had a long-standing work to conserve biodiversity in Gabon. Lee White first set foot in Gabon in… pic.twitter.com/LsZRxaCMZL — Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) September 14, 2023

“The video below is when the former Minister of Water and Forestry, Lee White was sacked by the New president, General Brice Clotaire Olingi,” reads part of the tweet.

The video was geolocated to Gabon by AFP Fact Check. Inside News 241, a French language outlet, reported that White had been arrested by the military outside of his office. The current French ambassador to Niger, Slyvain Itte, is currently still in the country, though Niger junta authorities have ordered his expulsion, according to France 24.