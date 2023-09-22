FACT CHECK: No, This Photo Does Not Show Cory Booker Wearing Pink Short Shorts

A photo shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, appears to show New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker posing in a pink polo shirt and short shorts.

Did Cory Booker just come out of the closet? pic.twitter.com/KjdCCVlEBz — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) September 21, 2023

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally fabricated. A Booker spokesperson confirmed that the image is not genuine in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez and his wife have been indicted for accepting bribery in the form of gold bars and envelopes of cash from New Jersey businessmen, according to BBC. A 39-page indictment alleges that Menendez accepted the bribes to protect three businessmen, CBS News reported.

An X post purports Booker wore a very feminine outfit. The photo allegedly shows Booker posing while wearing all pink.

“Did Cory Booker just come out of the closet?” the post’s caption reads.

The picture is not genuine, however. The image was originally posted by an X account that identifies itself as satirical in its bio. (RELATED: Does Image Show LeBron James Wearing Pink To Go See The ‘Barbie’ Movie?)



The account also posted the photo to a website called The Smattering News with the title “Sen. Cory Booker Faces Criticism for Wearing Pink Booty Shorts at Capitol After Dress Code Change.” This, too, is satire, according to the site’s description.

“It’s not a photo of Senator Booker,” a Booker spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.